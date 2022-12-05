Leopard falls off a hill while chasing goral

MANSEHRA: The common leopard on Sunday fell

on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road from mountainous Malkandi National Park in Kaghan valley and was shifted to the Dhodial Pheasantry for medical examination.

“This is a 4-year-old male common leopard, which fell from the high mountains on the road as he couldn’t control himself chasing a grey goral from a steep in speeding,” Taimur Shah, the Divisional Forest officer Wildlife Department, told reporters.

According to eyewitnesses, the leopard fell on the road from the thick forests of Malkandi National Park and attempted to flee afterwards but fell unconscious after a while.

The motorists and passersby assembled near the unconscious leopard and started making selfies and pictures.

The Kaghan Development Authority’s staff members, who rushed to the spot, shifted the leopard to the Wildlife Department’s Pheasantry in Dhodial,

near here.

“We have started the physical examination of the leopard and did not find any bullet or poisonous signs on his body,” Shah said.

He added that the leopard was still unconscious and veterinary doctors in his department had started his medical care.

“I have informed my high-ups about the incident and all possible efforts are underway to save his life,” Shah said.

The Wildlife Department official said that a small wound was on the head of the leopard with little bleeding, which could possibly be caused by the wood.

“We have started an investigation under the Wildlife biodiversity Act 2015 and if anybody is found involved in hunting or inflicting injuries to a leopard might be taken to justice under strict relevant laws,” Shah said.