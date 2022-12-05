25 varsities’ students participate in peace marathon

LAHORE:Hundreds of students from more than 25 universities across the country participated in a marathon on The Mall here on Sunday with an aim to promote peace, tolerance and justice.

Commissioner Lahore Amir Jan flagged off a five-kilometre marathon that started from the Governor House and ended at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore. This year, female students also participated in the marathon but for a shorter run of almost three-kilometer from GPO Chowk to the University’s clock tower.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, 59, who also participated in the marathon and wasamong those who finished the cross line, said: “We run to promote much-needed tolerance and justice in our society.”

He said such healthy activities have an extraordinary ability to promote tolerance and understanding in students and they also play a vital role in their character building. He said he had seen many students encouraging and helping others to finish their race.

The Vice-Chancellor told the media that this marathon marked the opening of the week-long All Pakistan Summit for the Students’ Societies organized by GCU in collaboration with Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Shaoor Foundation, Superior University, British Council Pakistan and University of the Punjab.

Amir Jan also participated in the complete 5-km race, saying that “the atmosphere and support of the Vice-Chancellor and students kept me going.” A large number of senior faculty members of GCU also took part in the marathon.

In the boys’ category, Osama Hassan from GCU Lahore won the marathon finishing the crossline first, while Kaleem Akhtar from GCU and Sami Ullah from Punjab University stood second and third.

Ms Kiran Zehra Zaidi inaugurated the girls’ marathon, which was won by Sunaina Musawar from Punjab University, while Hadiqa Nasir from GCU Lahore and Mahnoor Asghar from Superior University stood second and third.

The first ten winners of the race were awarded with the cash prizes. The marathon was followed by a grand march past of student societies at the GCU’s Oval Ground. Lahore Qalandars’ CEO Atif Rana brought the PSL Trophy to March Past.

Besides debates, contests, theatrical festivals, essay and poetry writing competitions, painting exhibitions and music concerts, the week-long events included discussions among leading experts, scholars and students on wide-ranging topics of contemporary relevance to higher educational institutions.

The sports activities at the Summit include cricket, hockey, squash, tennis and basketball matches. During the summit, students from different universities across Pakistan would showcase skills in manifesting the concepts promoting compassion, spiritual elation, tolerance, civic responsibility, social parity, inclusive growth and national cohesion at the summit.