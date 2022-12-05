Over 2,000 IBA graduates of 2021 and 2022 awarded degrees

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, held its biggest convocation for the classes of 2021 and 2022 at their main campus to award degrees to 2,067 graduates.

The graduating batches included 988 graduates from Class of 2021 and 1,079 graduates from Class of 2022. Among these 2,067 students were 1,496 undergraduates in six programmes, 564 postgraduates in nine programmes and seven PhDs in three programmes.

The ceremony was graced by Sindh Universities & Boards Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, representing Chief Minister and IBA Patron Syed Murad Ali Shah, as the chief guest, and Aga Khan University President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin as the guest of honour.

IBA Karachi Executive Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi congratulated the graduating students. “It makes me immensely happy to share that almost 40 per cent of our graduates are young women, and this number is steadily growing.”

He especially mentioned Dr Nazish Kanwal as the institute’s first female PhD scholar in mathematics, “The IBA is honoured to nurture such skilled individuals, and we take pride in empowering our women in every field.”

Highlighting the IBA’s transformation from a business school to a multi-disciplinary institution, Dr Zaidi said: “We’re more than just a business school. We’ve expanded our disciplines, and sent out graduates who have mastered diverse disciplines.”

He added: “Today I extend my heartiest congratulations to the first cohort of MS data science and MS management for excelling in their academic journeys, and I expect the same excellence from them in their career trajectory.”

He also said the IBA has established three autonomous schools with independent deans. He added that it is a matter of pride that being a public university, the IBA is usually considered a private university because its educational standards are on a par with private institutions.

Dr Shahabuddin expressed his pleasure at being back at his alma mater. He credited the IBA for the discipline and skills instilled in him to ensure his professional success.

Speaking about global warming and the role of youth, he said: “It’s your generation around the world that we see addressing global warming with the energy, creativity and urgency it demands.”

He also said: “We see young people building movements that are changing minds, spearheading sustainability initiatives and acting in their daily lives to reduce their impact on the environment. We see them reminding their elders that climate change is real, and it’s already reshaping our world.”

He urged the graduates present on the occasion to maintain their spirit as well as to thoughtfully address the many challenges being faced by people in current times. Rahoo said he was honoured to celebrate the graduation day of the country’s future leaders. He commended the IBA for being a leading institute of excellence.

“There’s a long list of notable IBA alumni who are transforming the world with their progressive leadership. Around 120 plus of them are CEOs, serving in leading roles around the globe.” He also appreciated the IBA’s mandate of ensuring diversity and inclusivity by taking students from all socioeconomic backgrounds with the help of the institute’s financial aid programmes.

He pointed out that 35 per cent of the IBA students currently receive some form of financial aid. He urged the graduates to achieve remarkable goals in life, and to make their institution proud.

Position holders in various degree programmes were awarded cash prizes, medals, shields and certificates of merit at the convocation. Alumni Mahoor Shahzad (Olympic badminton player) and Rabia Shahzad (weightlifter) were awarded with Excellence in Sports awards.