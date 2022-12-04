Vintage cars rally reaches Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The participants of the 13th Vintage and Classic Car Rally reached here on Saturday.

The vintage car rally was being organised in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports and Youth Affairs, Land Rover and security from December 2 to 4 in Swabi, Peshawar and Khyber districts.

The 13th edition of the rally reached Peshawar on Friday via Swabi where vintage and classic cars were exhibited at Balahisar Fort.

The car rally passed through Bab-e- Khyber and reached the historic Khyber Pass and Michini Post, where the participants were briefed about the historical significance of Khyber Pass and Torkham border.

After the display of cars at Michini Post, the rally reached the Khyber Rifles Officers’ Mess in Landikotal where they witnessed traditional Khattak, Mehsud, Chitrali and other local dances.

The organisers and participants said that the vintage and classic car rally was organised every year in Peshawar and Khyber.

They said car lovers from all over Pakistan participated in the rally with great enthusiasm, which was a reflection of the fact that the tribal districts were peaceful and the people were hospitable.

The grand car display show will be held at the Peshawar Services Club on the last day (Sunday), after which the rally will end.

Vintage and Classic Car Rally is organised every year where vintage and classic car owners get a unique opportunity to drive their vehicles on the roads of Peshawar and Khyber district. These cars include Mercedes, Ford, Chevrolet, Buick, Mini and Volkswagen from the 1930s to 1970s.