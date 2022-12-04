Alleged killers of youth arrested

MANSEHRA: The police in Shinkiari on Saturday claimed to have arrested four gangsters who had allegedly killed a youth and left his mother seriously injured during a robbery last month.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Hafiz Janis Khan told reporters that Mohammad Kashif, Mohammad Badal, Mohammad Amir and Mehtab Shah were arrested during raids carried out in Dhodial, Balag and Barkund areas. The stolen goods, valuables and a motorbike were also recovered from the possession of the arrested persons, he added.
The official said that the accused had barged into the house of one, Abdul Latif, for robbery and when his son Mohammad Bilal and his wife put up resistance they fired on them, leaving them seriously injured and managed to flee.
The SSP said that Bilal succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital and his mother was admitted to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital.
