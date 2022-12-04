Senator asks govt to work for southern districts’ uplift

PESHAWAR: Senator Dost Mohammad Mehsud has called upon both the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to pay special attention to the southern region of the province in order to bring it on a par with the developed parts of the country.

He lamented that Dera Ismail Khan region being the main junction of the CPEC route had been deprived of its due share in the overall socio-economic development package as envisaged initially.

To accrue viable benefits out of this Belt and Road Initiative, the senator suggested that Motorway be extended from Yarak (DI Khan), Dera Ghazi Khan, and Kashmore to Karachi-Gwadar, while the DIK-DGK-Kashmor Indus Highway be dualised, with the view to ensure speedy transportation of goods and services and passengers.

Moreover, he suggested that DI Khan be linked with the main Railway Line from Kotla Jam (Bhakker) via Bridge. From there, a new railway line was laid to link it with Pezu, from where it is already linked with Gambila, Bannu, Karak and Kohat.

The railway track had been laid by the British in the early 20th century linking Kohat with Tank via Pezu. Both passenger and goods trains were operated on this track till 1996. Ironically, in 1997-98, the railway tracks were sold to Ittefaq Foundries on a mere price of Re1 per ton, thus causing an irreparable loss to the national economy and the downfall of the railway system in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He demanded that the case be referred to NAB to ascertain the true facts by recovering the looted amount and give exemplary punishments to the accused for depriving the people of travelling facilitate just to fulfill their lust for money.

He opined that the southern KP railway line should be restored by linking it with Zhob via Gomal Valley in the south, and be extended to Wana. The huge amount on M1 be diverted towards Gwadar—Turbat-Quetta-Zhob-Gomal-Tank-Pezu-Kohat—Havelian rail line, for smooth and speedy transportation of goods via this railway line instead of M1.

He suggested that the present CPEC road link from Zhob to DIK is untenable owing to mountainous terrain and is 240km long. He suggested an alternative road link via Gomal Valley (Tank), which is merely 80km and terrain more or less flat, facilitating the movement of heavy vehicles.

He demanded that Tank-DI Khan single road be dualised to facilitate the speedy movement of goods, services and passengers.