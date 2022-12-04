Annual flowers show opens at Jilani Park

LAHORE : A riot of colours greets the visitors at Jilani Park. The annual chrysanthemum show opened here on Saturday. There were hundreds of flower pots of chrysanthemums with different varieties and they had been awarded prizes in different categories-- a treat to the eyes.

Two of the exhibits were outstanding. They were ‘Incurving’ by Millat Tractor, Entry No. 224, Section 2, Group II and a hand-size ‘Incurved, this too by Millat Tractor, Entry 224, Section 19, Group II. Both the exhibits have been awarded 1st Prize in their category. The variety of flowers on display were anemone, Korean, incurving decoration, reflexed decorative, decorative and the contestants were Park and Horticulture Authority, Aitchison College, Millat Tractors and Sikandar Khan. All the flowers, big and small, were beautiful. Coupled with the winter festival, the park is attracting families in particular. There is no entry fee. Food court, stalls and rides were all full with people on Saturday. This shows how popular it is. There were pathooray, qatlamma, dahi baray, laddoo peethian walay, burger, barbecue, saag and makai ki roti, chai and drinks and much more. A chariot and a buggy like the one in Cinderella were full with families taking a round of the park. People were enjoying the festive ambiance in the park. Such festivals are welcome. –Saadia Salahuddin

PHA holds Gul-e-Daudi

exhibition: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in collaboration with Horticulture Society of Pakistan held an exhibition of Daisy Flowers at Jilani Park here on Saturday. The event was part of the PHA’s ongoing Winter Family Festival and was inaugurated by Chairman PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani while Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rashid, DG PHA and other guests were present at the occasion. Beautiful and colourful flowers were put on display at the Winter Family Festival near selfi point in Jillani Park where a large number of families came to the festival and flower exhibition. The exhibition will continue from December 3 to 10, said PHA Chairman. More than 100 types of rare daisies were part of the exhibition, said Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed.

He said to eliminate smog, PHA Lahore has planted 5 lakh saplings this year while next year the target will be of five and a half lakh saplings. The exhibition of Daisy flowers was termed as a festival of colours and fragrances and PHA welcomed the winter season by decorating the Gul-e-Daudi exhibition. In the end, prize distribution ceremony was also held under the Horticulture Society of Pakistan. Bagh-e-Jinnah stood first in professional category, Milat Tractor in category of factories, Aitchison College in Colleges category, GC University in university category and Avari hotel stood first in hotel category. Several private persons also participated in the exhibition.