Married woman gang-raped

LAHORE : A married woman was gang-raped in Kahna police limits here on Saturday.
The victim, I, of Ghazi Road said she was visiting her sister’s house on Aahlo Road when prime suspect Nauman approached her on pretext of selling her an LCD.
He took her to a house in a nearby village where five other suspects were present who gang-raped her. She said accused Nauman took her to another place where four other people gang-raped her. Police have arrested six suspects.
FIRING: Some unidentified men fired at the house of a member cantonment board in Factory Area. Victim Naeem But of Chungi Amar Sadhu alleged that four unidentified men fired at his house and fled. SP Cantonment Essa Sukhera said a case has been registered and police are using CCTV footages to arrest the suspects.
