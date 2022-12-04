Marble City Roadshow on Dec 7

KARACHI: Sindh has planned to organise a ‘Marble City Karachi Roadshow’ on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Crystal Ball Room, Marriott Hotel, Karachi, a statement said on Saturday.

Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) that falls under the Sindh government is organising the event. The provincial government established SEZMC to institutionally facilitate, promote, encourage and enhance the industrial base. The body works to facilitate domestic and foreign investors to invest in the manufacturing sector by offering special exemptions and incentives leading to reduced cost of doing business with efficient infrastructure.