Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited frontline troops in the Rakhchikri Sector of the Line of Control (LoC). ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday took notice of the irresponsible statements from the Indian leadership on GB and AJK.



He made it clear that Pakistan’s armed forces are ever ready not only to defend every inch of the motherland but also to take the fight back to the enemy.

“Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan’s armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland but also to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us,” he said during his visit to frontline troops in the Rakhchikri Sector of the Line of Control (LoC).

The COAS was briefed on the latest situation along the LoC and operational preparedness of the formation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement here. The COAS interacted with officers and soldiers and appreciated their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions. He said any misconception resulting in a misadventure would always be met with full might of Pakistan’s armed forces backed by a resilient nation.

General Munir said India would never be able to achieve its nefarious designs. The world must ensure justice and deliver what was promised to the Kashmiri people as per the UN resolutions.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, the newly-appointed corps commander, Rawalpindi.