Centcom commander congratulates Gen Munir

US Centcom commander Gen Kurilla and COAS General Asim Munir. — Centcom/ISPR/File

WASHINGTON: US General Michael “Erik” Kurilla Friday congratulated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on his new position and discussed the US-Pakistan security cooperation efforts and strengthening the bilateral relationship.

Gen Kurilla spoke to General Asim Munir via a video teleconference. A statement from the US Centcom spokesman Col Joe Buccino said General Asim Munir and General Kurilla had a previously established relationship from General Kurilla’s time as the Centcom Chief of Staff.