King Charles new plans for Andrew in Norfolk exposed

The royal insiders have exposed King Charles new major plans for his disgraced brother Andrew on a farm in Norfolk.

The sources close to King Charles have revealed the monarch’s plans following latest "shocking and distressing" revelations further detailing Andrew's relationship with Epstein.

King Charles is trying to "contain" his "unstable" brother Andrew on a farm in Norfolk, the close confidants have claimed.

The monarch is also determined to permanently "remove him [Andrew] from the public gaze", having been appalled to see him riding in Windsor past camera crews and waving and smiling from his car.

The sources further revealed Prince William and Harry’s father has agreed to privately fund Andrew's accommodation and provide the brother with a "modest stipend" for his living costs.

The palace insider said, "The King feels he has no other option than to take sole responsibility for his brother, who will be privately funded. Every time he's tried to support himself by independent means, it has led to greater trouble. Containing him is the hope."

The monarch’s pal said: "The King is acutely aware of the public feeling. He doesn't need to be heckled to understand the mood of the nation. Accelerating him out of Royal Lodge last was another nod to show he gets it.

“A plan made is not the same as a plan enacted, and the King wanted that plan enacted asap. The King feels that keeping his brother out of the public gaze and away from any kind of public expense, is the right thing to do.”