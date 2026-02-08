Dutch seismologist hints at 'surprise’ quake in coming days

Frank Hoogerbeets, a Dutch researcher, has issued a new warning regarding seismic activity the Earth may experience in the coming days. The recent revelation highlights his warning of a possible surprise event. He identified specific alignments of celestial bodies- which he calls “ planetary geometry”-occurring during the current period. His analysis suggests that these alignments could affect the Earth’s crust, potentially resulting in earthquakes. The Dutch observer further concluded that an alignment between the Earth and Moon, and Jupiter between February 13 and 15 could increase seismic activity.

In line with Hoogerbeet's remarks shared in the video, “I advise you to exercise extreme caution from the 13 to the 15th of the month in anticipation of potentially greater seismic activity, especially due to the alignment of the Moon, Earth and Jupiter.”

The warning has reignited public debate about earthquakes, and no new alerts have yet been issued. However, the future will reveal the accuracy of this prediction in earthquake-prone regions.