Britain's chief prosecutor breaks silence after King Charles vows to answer all Andrew questions

After King Charles promised to work alongside the police in order to answer all questions necessary related to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct, Britain’s chief prosecutor Stephen Parkinson has come forward.

According to Reuters he’s just spoken to reporters about a new development, which is that the Crown Prosecution Service has gotten in touch with not only the Thames Valley Police but also London's Metropolitan Police.

In his statement announcing the move he’s said, “we are in close contact with the Met and Thames Valley Police, but we have not been asked for formal advice yet. In complex and sensitive cases, the CPS and the police do work together and I am sure ... we will do so. But the position at the moment is that we made contact and we won't be giving step-by-step updates.”

For those unversed with the circumstances surrounding Andrew, his associations with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have only increased since the second collection of pages were released by the Department of Justice, regarding the known financier.