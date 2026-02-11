Nancy Guthrie abduction: Piers Morgan reacts to 'massive breakthrough' in baffling case

FBI Director Kash Patel shared the photos and video on X

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has reacted to ‘massive breakthrough’ in baffling case about he abduction of Nancy, the mother of US TV host Savannah Guthrie.

Morgan shared his thoughts after new images released by the FBI on Tuesday show a person in a full-face balaclava apparently tampering with a front-door camera outside the home of the mother of a US TV host who has been missing for ten days.

The six photographs and three videos posted by FBI Director Kash Patel on his X account show an individual on a deserted doorstep in the dark, in eerie black-and-white imagery.

The person is described as an "armed individual."

FBI Director Kash Patel shared the photos and video on X, saying “New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”

He further said, “Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance.”

Commenting on Kash Patel tweet, Piers Morgan said: “Massive breakthrough in this baffling case. Looks certain now that Nancy Guthrie was abducted by this person. Who is it? If you know anything, please call the police/FBI asap.”



