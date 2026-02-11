Maxwell could get 'shot in the back of the head' if released: US congressman/File photo: Reuters

Ghislaine Maxwell could face a violent end if she is released early from prison, suggesting Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate might either take her own life or worse, a US congressman has warned.

Representative Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican, made the remarks following Maxwell’s refusal to answer questions during a congressional deposition, according to Newsweek.

Maxwell appeared virtually before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Monday as lawmakers inquired about the Epstein case and his network of abuse.

She repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, declining to respond to six questions put to her.

The refusal drew the Committee's mutual frustration. James Comer, the Republican committee chair, said he was disappointed by her silence, while some Democrats argued the move may be an attempt to position herself for clemency from Donald Trump.

In an interview with Newsmax after the deposition, Mr Burchett said Maxwell’s lawyers may be advising her to stay quiet in hopes of a deal, but added he doubted she would ever be safely free after release.

"I see maybe she gets out early on good behaviour and does a humongous book deal and probably ends up committing suicide or getting shot in the back of the head five times," he said, warning that the case 'goes very deep' and involves 'very powerful' people.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentnece for helping Epstein recruit and sexually exploit underage girls over a decade.