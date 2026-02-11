New EU strategy aims to curb threat of malicious drones

The European Commission's new strategy aims to combat malicious drones following multiple incidents affecting social infrastructure. The primary goal of this move is to develop detect technologies to distinguish hostile drones from legitimate others.

In recent times countries like Poland and Belgium have experienced several incidents of suspicious drones entering their national airspace. The Commission has announced plans to deploy a new “EU Counter Drone Centre of Excellence” and develop a certification scheme for counter drone systems.” Additionally, another priority is the creation of a "single air display system to consolidate all data provisioning a way to distinguish malicious drones from legitimate ones.

The EU drone wall is expected to incorporate a system of defence from the Baltic states to the Black Sea. It comprises sensors and systems to detect and identify suspicious drones entering European airspace.

Keeping in line with some arising concerns from drone manufacturers, EU governments have warned that frequency of incidents is already rising sharply. In September 2025, NATO launched Operation Eastern Sentry aiming to reinforce the European Eastern flank with an increased land, sea and air patrolling. NATO allies are working closely with the EU to avoid redundant programs to achieve greater coordination.