Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor flew money in suitcases to launder: New allegation drops

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friend circle housed much more than one convicted child sex offender to be exact, it appears there was much much more happening behind the scenes, and right in front of the Royal family’s nose that was potentially even supported from deep within the institution itself, as well as those running it.

This means that both reigning monarchs who were helming their public duty, as well as people who were turning a blind eye to regulations and rules, were all ‘helping, in the eyes of one expert, named royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

What is pertinent to mention about this expert in particular is that he is best known for being the unofficial biographer of the ex-Duke of York, all because of his unofficial biography titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York which was the first bit of allegations launched against him.

But now, he’s sat down with TalkTV host Jeremy Kyle and claims, “Andrew had some very, very dodgy associates, as we know, and these included sex trafficking and money laundering rings run by Russian intelligence. So, as I keep saying, this is a national security problem.”

In Mr Lownie’s own words “the easiest way to penetrate the British establishment was through the royal family and the greed of particular individuals. Because there is absolutely no scrutiny. So if you want to launder money, you can do it through royal accounts which are not subject to any supervision.”

At one point in his chat the biographer also offered a real world example of this lack of oversight by highlighting the fact that Andrew was able to sell one of his homes in the past, for 3 million pounds more than the asking price, that too when there are said to have been no bidders.

In terms of how this was all possible, Mr Lownie explains, this was all done through “secretive trusts” via people like solicitors and the bankers, should have been doing their due diligence and should have run through money laundering regulations, but did not.

He also made another bombshell, which states that Sarah Ferguson and Andrew were under surveillance due to the people they hung around with for decades at this point.

Another story also cropped up during his chat with Mr Kyle and includes another allegation against the ex-Duke because he is said to have been handed a suitcase during his time in Kazakhstan, one that had over $5 million.

All in the entire expose ended with Mr Lownie admitting that this is nothing short of financial corruption that wasn’t done under the Royal Family’s nose but was actually “supported” by the institution itself.