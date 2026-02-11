Kim Kardashian still 'very angry' at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

"Anyone who knows Kim will know this comment was very calculated, nothing with her just slips out.”

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian is still ‘very angry’ at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as their drama overshadowed her mom Kris Jenner special birthday.

Speaking on her sister Khloe's podcast, Kim revealed they were told it was "totally cool to post" the images of the royal couple after they attended the 70th birthday bash of Kris.

However, royal expert Rob Shuter claimed that Meghan made a full-blown panic call to Kris Jenner after Kim calmly — and publicly — explained why party photos of her and Prince Harry were deleted.

According to a report by the Heat World, the Kardashian family, especially matriarch and ‘momager’ Kris, are not to be messed with.

Regarding Kim Kardashian’s move to reveal why the photos were deleted, the insider said those in the family’s inner circle know this not-so-subtle dig at Meghan and Harry was a ‘calculated’ revenge move on Kim’s part.

The insider went on saying, “Anyone who knows Kim will know this comment was very calculated, nothing with her just slips out.”

“Fact is, she’s still very angry at the way Meghan and Harry’s drama overshadowed her mom’s special birthday. She put so much time and effort into that party, and it wasn’t just Kim that worked on it, so many people helped, and it all got tarnished by Meghan and Harry’s histrionics”

Kris Jenner will probably never have a party this huge again and now all everyone remembers about it is that there was drama with Meghan and Harry.

“It was humiliating and totally pointless and Kim is not going to forget it,” the source added.