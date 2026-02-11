Facebook rolls out AI animated profile pictures and new creative tools

Meta has announced new AI powered features for Facebook, including animated profile pictures, restyled photos for Stories and Memories, and animated backgrounds for text posts. The update, revealed this week, allows users worldwide to turn still images into short video clips using Meta AI.

With the new feature, users can animate their Facebook profile pictures in seconds. Meta says people can choose from preset animations such as confetti, wave, heart, party hat, and natural effects.

The launch of AI animated profile pictures reflects a wider big tech trend of turning static images into dynamic short videos.

Facebook is also introducing Restyle, a feature that uses Meta AI to transform photos shared in Stories and Memories. Users can enter a text prompt or select preset styles like anime, illustrated, glowy, ethereal, or low poly. They can also adjust lighting, colours, mood, and even swap backgrounds with beaches or cityscapes.

Text posts are also getting an upgrade. When creating a new status, users can tap the rainbow A icon to choose animated backgrounds such as falling leaves or ocean waves. Seasonal themes will be introduced over time.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he wants to bring back the spirit of “OG Facebook”. As part of that effort, Facebook recently added a friends only chronological feed.