Palace spotlights Queen Camilla for her work with vision-impaired children a day after Andrew statement
King Charles gives the spotlight to his wife and Queen after dropping decade old prescience to speak out against Andrew
Today marks the 30th anniversary of The Amber Trust, a charity that operates on a national level and works to support children with vision-impairment, that too just a day after King Charles released a statement promising to help the police with any and all investigations related to his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The charity even hosted a reception at St James’s Palace last night where Queen Camilla saw a recital performed by members of The Amber Trust and met the performers and their families.
Check out Pictures Below:
For those unversed with the events of yesterday, the King seemingly broke his late mother’s rule for ‘never complain, never explain’ by releasing a statement that promised complete and utter cooperation to the police in all matters pertaining to Andrew, his brother.
A similar statement came from Prince William as well, but his came well before that of King Charles too, something that many say hints at an internal fight against power dynamics too.
-
Kate Middleton, Prince William's major plan revealed after statement on Andrew scandal
-
Meghan Markle receives apology as Andrew puts monarchy in much bigger scandal
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in dilemma as Andrew, Fergie scandal continues
-
Sarah Ferguson’s loyalty to Andrew gone with ‘free’ home and perks
-
King Charles delayed taking firm stance against Andrew but William pushed action
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ‘do not want to be seen in public’ because of dad
-
Royal Family knows there can be ‘no more glossing’ of Andrew downfall
-
Princess Diana bodyguard suspected ‘she could die’: Here’s how