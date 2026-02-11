Palace spotlights Queen Camilla for her work with vision-impaired children a day after Andrew statement

Today marks the 30th anniversary of The Amber Trust, a charity that operates on a national level and works to support children with vision-impairment, that too just a day after King Charles released a statement promising to help the police with any and all investigations related to his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The charity even hosted a reception at St James’s Palace last night where Queen Camilla saw a recital performed by members of The Amber Trust and met the performers and their families.

Check out Pictures Below:

For those unversed with the events of yesterday, the King seemingly broke his late mother’s rule for ‘never complain, never explain’ by releasing a statement that promised complete and utter cooperation to the police in all matters pertaining to Andrew, his brother.

A similar statement came from Prince William as well, but his came well before that of King Charles too, something that many say hints at an internal fight against power dynamics too.