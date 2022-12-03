BD name Liton Das captain for India ODIs

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Friday named batsman Liton Das as captain for the one-day international series against India starting this weekend, replacing injured Tamim Iqbal. The three-match series begins in Dhaka on Sunday, with the tourists also playing two Tests during their month-long visit.

Regular captain Tamim was ruled out of the ODI series after a groin injury during a practice match in the capital on Wednesday. He is also doubtful for the Test series, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement. Das, 28, has been a solid run-scorer since his 2015 debut but has never led Bangladesh in the 50-over format or Tests.