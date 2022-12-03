KMU shares MBBS modular curriculum with BMC, GU

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) has handed over the updated MBBS modular curriculum to Bolan Medical College (BMC), Quetta and Gandhara University (GU), Peshawar.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held in the senate hall of KMU where Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aamir Sultan Tareen was the chief guest, while Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Vice Chancellor Gandhara University Prof Dr Ijaz Hasan Khattak, Director of Medical Education Bolan Medical College Dr Iftikhar Ali Kakar, former Principal KMC Prof Dr Ziaul Islam, APPNA USA Representative Dr Atiq Samdani, Director IHPE Dr Baraikhna Jameel, heads of various institutions and the faculty were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Health Secretary Amir Sultan Tareen said that health and education are two important pillars of the social sector and their development is directly related to the overall improvement of society.

“We need revolutionary reforms at the policy level, instead of wasting our energies on transfers and postings in these two sectors,” he added.He said that reforms in the curriculum of medical education were not only the need of time, but can also lead to introducing an excellent and comprehensive healthcare system.

The secretary health said that KMU is an excellent and quality medical education institution, which serves as a think-tank and a policy-making institution for the health department.He said that KMU can play a leadership role in fostering research culture in all medical and dental colleges of the province and aligning medical education with social needs.

He said the implementation of the modular system is an important development in this direction and it is expected that the system would also be introduced in dental education as soon as possible.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, while addressing the event, said that the new integrated modular curriculum would be student-centric and the system would also help them improve their existing knowledge and clinical skills.

He said that under the modular system, a faculty member who was teaching one subject earlier would now have to teach about five subjects at a time after all the subjects were merged. Prof Zia further said that KMU was trying to align the curriculum with international standards and in this regard, various options have been started, especially the implementation of a modular system and now the system is being used by institutions like Bolan Medical College and Gandhara University among others.

Prof Dr Ijaz Hasan Khattak, Prof Dr Ziaul Islam, Dr Iftikhar Ali Kakar, Dr Atiq Samdani, Dr Baraikhna Jameel, and Dr Usman Mehboob also spoke at the function.