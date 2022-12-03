On the same boat

Poverty is endemic in Pakistan and it affects us all, one way or another. Life is hard for the poor in this country. They are often indebted, lack access to healthcare and utilities, cannot afford to send their children to school and forced to do the most dangerous, back-breaking and menial jobs just to make ends-meet. Those fortunate enough to have been born rich or middle-class cannot look away from this problem. Neglecting the poor will only lead to crime and extremism, further tarnishing our reputation abroad and causing yet more damage to our economy. The rich and middle class often complain about the difficulties that come with living in Pakistan. Many of these could be fixed if they started treating the poor with more dignity.
Eiman Mumtaz
Turbat
About 15% of the world’s population lives with some kind of disability, and over the last few decades several...
Dealing with a lack of essential facilities is part of living in Pakistan. However, given the economic turmoil and...
I live in the outskirts of the Islamabad-Rawalpindi area. I have to travel daily on national highway from a sector...
The Green Line Metrobus service in Karachi is running successfully from Surjani Town to Numaish Chowrangi, but...
It is not easy being a feminist in Pakistan. One is accused of everything – from spreading obscenity to being a...
Much has been said about importing Russian crude in order to bring relief to the economy, but let us run some numbers...
Comments