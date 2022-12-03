On the same boat

Poverty is endemic in Pakistan and it affects us all, one way or another. Life is hard for the poor in this country. They are often indebted, lack access to healthcare and utilities, cannot afford to send their children to school and forced to do the most dangerous, back-breaking and menial jobs just to make ends-meet. Those fortunate enough to have been born rich or middle-class cannot look away from this problem. Neglecting the poor will only lead to crime and extremism, further tarnishing our reputation abroad and causing yet more damage to our economy. The rich and middle class often complain about the difficulties that come with living in Pakistan. Many of these could be fixed if they started treating the poor with more dignity.

Eiman Mumtaz

Turbat