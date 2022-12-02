Gen Bajwa data leak: FBR suspends two officers for 120 days

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended two officers for a period of 120 days for their alleged involvement in the leak of tax data of family members of former Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Thursday, the FBR suspended two officers, Zahoor Ahmed and Atif Nawaz Warraich.

The notification stated that in the exercise of powers, conferred under sub-rule (1) of the rule of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Disciple) Rules, 2020, the Competent Authority i.e. Secretary Revenue/Chairman FBR has placed the two officers of BS-18 of Inland Revenue Service under suspension for a period of 120 days with immediate effect. The suspended officers are Zahoor Ahmad, (Admin Pool), FBR (Headquarters), Islamabad, and Atif Nawaz Warraich (Admin Pool), FBR (Headquarters), Islamabad.

The finance minister had assigned Special Assistant to PM on Revenues Tariq Pasha to conduct an inquiry to ascertain those elements within the fold of the FBR for their role in the leakage of tax returns of family members of former Chief of the Army Staff Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.