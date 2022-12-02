Seminar highlights importance of vote

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar on Thursday heighted the importance of one’s vote.

The seminar was arranged in connection with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s voter awareness campaign in Orakzai tribal district. A good number of students, teachers, councillors and elders attended the seminar. Speaking on the occasion, District Election Commissioner Pervez Iqbal said the seminar was arranged with the aim to create awareness among the people about the importance of their right to franchise.

He said casting vote was the right of every citizen and development of an area was linked to electing honest representatives. He urged the people, especially the women, to get the computerized national identity cards and get themselves registered in voters’ lists.

He said that Form-21 for registration and transfer of vote and Form-22 for cancellation of vote while Form-23 for correction in voters’ list were available at the offices of the assistant registration.