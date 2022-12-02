Road name changed

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Thursday named the road from PDA offices up to the SNGPL offices after the Khyber Medical University.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the main campus of KMU, wherein Faisal Amin Gandapur was the chief guest. Besides VC KMU Prof Dr Zia Ul Hq, Prof Dr Muhammad Salim Gandapur, heads of various institutions and departments were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of KMU Road, Faisal Amin Gandapur said that KMU was one of the prominent medical universities of the country and the purpose of attributing the road from PDA up to the SNGPL office road to KMU was to acknowledge the services of the university in the field of medical education and research and to pay tribute to these services.