ANF constitutes body to probe bribe taken by staff at IIA

Rawalpindi : Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) on Thursday took notice of a video that went viral on social media, implicating ANF officials in illegal gratification at Islamabad International Airport (IIA), and constituted a high-level inquiry committee to ascertain the facts.
The ANF spokesperson said: “In line with the work ethics of ANF, characterized by integrity and professionalism, the video is being scrutinized through a very high-level inquiry to ascertain the facts and apportion blame.”
He said the department has suspended the officials allegedly involved in bribe-taking till the completion of the inquiry.
Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi district police have made fool proof security arrangements for the cricket match being...
Islamabad : Shifa International Hospital successfully concludes the first-ever SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Trial , commonly...
Islamabad : Faculty, employees and old students of Quaid-i-Azam University started implementing their plan of holding...
Islamabad : Youth being the most vital asset of the nation, with Pakistan having more than 60 per cent of its...
Islamabad : As part of USAID’s higher education system strengthening activities, an international summit on Higher...
Islamabad : The national health services ministry is going to revise national and provincial strategies against...
Comments