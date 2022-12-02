Police ensure tight security for Pindi Test

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi district police have made fool proof security arrangements for the cricket match being played between Pakistan and England at the Pindi Stadium, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that all available resources were being utilized to provide all possible help to cricket lovers during the cricket match. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari visited Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, and checked point-to-point duties of cops and other arrangements. He directed the police officials to ensure fool proof security for the match.

On the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, SP Rawal, SP Saddar, SP Security and other senior officers were present. They also briefed the CPO about all the arrangements including the flow of traffic during the match. The CPO said that negligence on

part of any official would not be tolerated.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police had finalized fool proof security arrangements for the Pak-England practice session and cricket match. The CPO was monitoring the security arrangements, adding that 5,000 cops had been deployed for that purpose. The spokesman said that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti had also instructed the police officers to utilize all available resources for fool proof security at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, its surroundings, and cricket teams during the practice session and Pak-England cricket match.