Punjab govt adopts strategy to control AIDS: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that prevention and care are important to remain safe from deadly diseases like AIDS.

In his message, the chief minister noted that AIDS could be avoided by adopting a healthy lifestyle and there is a popular saying that prevention is better than cure. In this regard, civil society and philanthropists need to play an effective role, along with the government, to control the spread of AIDS, he added. Similarly, the importance of effective awareness campaigns is obvious for adopting preventive measures and raising societal awareness at the grassroots. It is the need of the hour to sensitise the people through print, electronic and social media platforms, he said and stated that the Punjab government has adopted a comprehensive strategy to prevent AIDS by setting up centres for free counselling, diagnosis and treatment of AIDS.

The line departments should speed up their efforts to control AIDS, he said. Alongside this, free medicines and tests facility is provided through Punjab AIDS Control Programme. AIDS patients should not be looked down upon as they need our attention and love, concluded the CM.

SEEKS REPORT: The chief minister sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about the mistreatment of a woman in Khurrianwala and ordered the immediate arrest of the accused persons. The crime perpetrators should be brought to book and justice be provided to the victim, he added.

Meanwhile, Pervaiz Elahi has sought a report from IG police about an incident of setting a woman on fire in Gujrat and ordered that the accused persons should be arrested without delay and the victim woman be provided with the best treatment.