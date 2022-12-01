Healthy body, healthy mind

This refers to the Letter, ‘Shackled to the desk’ (November 24, 2022) by Mumraiz Khan. The letter highlights an extremely important issue: the lack of physical activity among today’s children. Physical exercise is crucial for our mental well-being and should be considered as crucial to learning as reading and writing. Schools are only undermining their students by denying them the benefits of physical exercise.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
