Thursday December 01, 2022
Newspost

Healthy body, healthy mind

December 01, 2022

This refers to the Letter, ‘Shackled to the desk’ (November 24, 2022) by Mumraiz Khan. The letter highlights an extremely important issue: the lack of physical activity among today’s children. Physical exercise is crucial for our mental well-being and should be considered as crucial to learning as reading and writing. Schools are only undermining their students by denying them the benefits of physical exercise.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah

