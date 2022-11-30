US diplomat offers to facilitate investment promotion

PESHAWAR: A United States (US) diplomat on Tuesday assured support to the KP government for facilitating investment promotion through the learning programmes funded by his government.

The assurance was made as US Consul General Consulate General in Peshawar, Panfilo Marquez, visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC Head office.

According to a handout, he was accompanied by Kurt Beurmann, political/economic officer at the consulate general. Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries and Investments, Abdul Karim, welcomed the US team. The special assistant briefed the consul general on the potential of KP with respect to natural endowment and geographical advantages and the KP government’s efforts to create a conducive environment for local and international investors.

He said these efforts had resulted in winning investors’ confidence and there has been an overwhelming response from the business community to invest in various sectors in KP. The special assistant shared the investment opportunities available in the potential sectors of KP with a special focus on minerals, mining and processing, manufacturing sector, agro-based processing and tourism sector. He said there were cross-border trade investment opportunities due to the strategic location of KP.

A detailed presentation was made on the KPEZDMC’s role in the economic development of the province through the provision of a one-window facility and industrial infrastructure based on international standards.

The official communication said the US consul general acknowledged the role of KPEZDMC in promoting industrialization, value addition of the local raw material and creation of employment opportunities for the community. He lauded the projects being established in the merged districts of the province.