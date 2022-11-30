Three POs held

Islamabad:The Islamabad police arrested nine criminals including three proclaimed offenders (PO) from different areas and recovered a huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

The police intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. The Bahara Kahu police team arrested two accused and recovered one kalashnikov and one rifle with ammunition from their possession. Likewise Bani Gala police arrested an accused and recovered heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Golra police arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession. Lohi Bher police arrested an accused and recovered one pistol from his possession.

Moreover, the Ramna police arrested four professional beggars and handlers. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the special crackdown against court absconders and proclaimed offenders, Islamabad capital police arrested three proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city.