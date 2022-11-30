Control room established for monitoring English team’s security

Islamabad:To counter any untoward incident during the Pak-England test match, rigorous security measures have been taken by the law enforcement agencies of the federal capital with addition that the Capital Police, using modern technology to ensure complete security of the England cricket team more effectively, has established a control room in Safe City Islamabad for monitoring cricket team’s security.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the federal police have taken special measures for making fool proof security arrangements for the England cricket team officials. A control room has been established in Safe City Islamabad for monitoring of England cricket team officials' security. Safe City cameras, modern drones, and smart cars are used for making security arrangements fool proof.

The squad of smart cars consisting of four vehicles are ensuring the coverage of routes from all sides. Modern drones are used in this regard as well. Traffic on both sides of the routes will be closed during the movement. Keeping in view of the convenience of the public alternative routes will be given to maintain the flow of traffic smoothly on the roads. Traffic situations will be fully monitored with safe city cameras. Islamabad Capital Police will utilize all available resources to ensure security and will take all possible measures for the security of the cricket team to maintain national dignity.