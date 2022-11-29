Death sentence awarded in murder case

Rawalpindi: A District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded death sentence to an accused involved in robbery and murder. Additional District and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The Court also imposed Rs500,000 fine on the accused, Adnan Illyas, on charges of murder, while on robbery charges, the convict will have to spend ten years in prison and pay a fine of Rs20,000. The Court also awarded three more years imprisonment and a fine of Rs20,000 over recovery of stolen money charges. According to the prosecution, the accused had killed the victim Ghulam Abass, while carrying out a robbery in a milk shop. A case was registered against the convict at the Ratta Amral Police station in February 2022.