Overcharging on fruits, vegetables continues

LAHORE:The district administration has failed to implement official rate list of fruits, vegetables and other edibles, giving a free hand to sellers to fleece the consumers. Vendors of Shadman Sunday Bazaar overcharge the buyers on their commodities.

This week price of chicken was increased by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs271-279 per kg, sold at Rs320-330 per kg, and chicken meat gained by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs419 per kg, and sold Rs450-800 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs68-73 per kg, B-Grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed Rs60-75 per kg, C-grade at Rs50-55 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg, potato sugar free A-grade declined by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs53-58 per kg, , B-grade fixed at Rs40-44 per kg, C-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60 per kg, potato white reduced by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs32-35 kg, sold at Rs45 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs175-187 kg, sold at Rs220-230 per kg, B-grade by Rs5 per kg, at Rs155-165 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg, and C-grade by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs128-136 per kg, sold at sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs182-195 per kg, sold at Rs250-280 per kg, B-grade at Rs165-175 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs150-160 per kg, B&C sold at Rs200-220 per kg. The price of Ginger Thai was declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs315-330 per kg, and Chinese gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs335-350 per kg, both sold at Rs400 per kg. Cucumber Farm unchanged at Rs60-63 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg and cucumber local price was not fixed sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Brinjal price gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs43-45 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Biter gourd was gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Spinach price unchanged at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, and local fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. The price of lemon local fixed at Rs178-185 per kg, not sold, lemon Chinese gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Pumpkin was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs70-100 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs160-200 per kg.

Sweet pumpkin was unchanged at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Ladyfinger was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Arum was not reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade reduced by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs170-178 per kg, sold at Rs260-280 per kg, B-grade by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs50-70 per kg, cabbage was further reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold Rs80-100 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs140-148 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, carrot local by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs45-47 per kg, sold Rs60-80 per kg.

Beetroot was sold at Rs200 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs25-30 per bundle.

Green beans were sold at Rs300-320 per kg against the price of Rs80-84 per kg.

Radish price was unchanged at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs20-40 per kg.

Pea price was further reduced by Rs15 per kg, Rsfixed at Rs165-173 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs50-230 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs100-180 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250-350 per kg.

The price of Banana Special fixed at Rs135-140 per dozen, sold at Rs180 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs90-95 per dozen, sold at Rs120-140 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs66-70 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs50-53 per dozen, sold at Rs60-70 per dozen.

Dates Irani fixed at Rs325-340 per kg, sold at Rs500 to 700 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs20-22 per piece, sold Rs25-28 per piece.

Grapes Gola unchanged at Rs240-250 per kg, not sold, Grapes Sundar Khani increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs395-410 per kg, sold at Rs500-600 per kg, Grapes Tofi was fixed at Rs220-230 per kg, sold at Rs320-350 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs67-70 per kg, sold at Rs70-120 per kg.

Pomegranate Kandhari fixed at Rs205-215 per kg, sold at Rs200-450 per kg, pomegranate bedana was fixed at Rs470-490 per kg, sold at Rs600-700 per kg pomegranate danedar was fixed at Rs330-345 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg.

Papaya was fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs250-350 per kg.

Musami price was fixed at Rs75-95 per dozen, sold at Rs120-150 per dozen.