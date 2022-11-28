Belgian rail workers to strike next week

Brussels: Rail workers in Belgium are to strike over several days in the coming week as part of a union-led campaign for greater government investment in the network.

One train in four on average will run on Tuesday because of the action, called by the main rail unions, Belgium´s rail operator the SNCB said in a statement. The action will start late Monday from 2000 GMT. Services in some regions will be completely halted according to media reports. A 48-hour strike by train drivers on Wednesday and Thursday will further disrupt services.