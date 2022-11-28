Iranian rapper could face death penalty

Tehran: An Iranian rapper who expressed support for anti-regime protests is charged with “corruption on earth” and could face the death penalty, judicial authorities confirmed on Sunday.
A US-based rights group had tweeted on Saturday that Toomaj Salehi´s trial had begun “without a lawyer of his choice”, and his family said his “life is at serious risk”. “The trial has not yet begun but the charge against Toomaj Salehi has been drafted and sent back” to the court in Isfahan, said Assadollah Jafari, judicial chief in the central province, according to the judiciary´s Mizan Online website. Salehi is charged with “corruption on earth”, according to the judiciary, one of the Islamic republic´s most serious offences.
