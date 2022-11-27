Court acquits PPP MPA, others in murder case

SUKKUR: The Model Criminal Trial Court-1, Nawabshah on Saturday acquitted PPP MPA Khan Mohammad Dahri and others in a murder case.

PPP MPA Khan Muhammad Dahri was accused of murdering Wajahat Dahri, niece of former provincial advisor Ismail Dahri.

The Nawabshah court acquitted PPP MPA Khan Muhammad Dahri, Engineer Awais Dahri, eX-MPA Rais Mithal Khan Dahri, Muhaqum Dahri, Dildar, Mukhtiar and Imdad Dahri due to the lack of evidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that Wajahat was shot dead near Shahpur Jahanyan on August 18, 2020. FIR of the murder was registered at Doulatpur Police Station in Nawabshah, however, the accused were on bail. PPP MPA Khan Muhammad Dahri, who was acquitted in the murder case, said he and others nominated in the FIR were innocent.