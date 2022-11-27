231 get degrees at Gandhara University’s convocation

PESHAWAR: A total of 231 graduates received their MBBS and BDS degrees at the sixth convocation of the Gandhara University here on Saturday.

Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan was the chief guest at the event.

Qari Abdul Rauf Madani recited verses from the Holy Quran.

The convocation was declared open by chancellor of the university Roeeda Kabir.

Prof Ahmad Hussain Mishwani took the oath from the graduates pledging to serve humanity with honour and dignity. A total of 231 graduates of MBBS and BDS and postgraduates were presented to the vice-chancellor for conferring the degrees.

Dr Abdul Wajid Khan, Dr Hafsa Malik, Dr Hafsa Malik, Dr Reda Raza Khan and Dr Amna Khan were declared the best graduates of MBBS and BDS, while Dr Zeb Babar Ali, Dr Abdul Hidayat and Dr Shah Gullan topped their final examinations.

Dr Musab Umair, Dr Umar Haider, Dr Tooba Syed, Dr Junaid Hamza, Dr Nayab Khalid Qazi were awarded medals for distinctions. Vice-Chancellor Prof Ejaz Hassan Khan presented a brief report of Gandhara University. Chancellor Roeeda Kabir in her address advised the graduates to excel in their profession to serve the nation.