PhD degrees awarded to five scholars

LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.

According to details, Nida Iram d/o Rais Ahmad has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Teachers’ Emotional Intelligence on Classroom Learning Environment and School Climate at Secondary School Level’, Imran Hayat s/o Malik Rab Nawaz in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Islamic Law on Interfaith Marriages: Practical Issues of Contemporary Pluralistic Societies’, Tasawer Shahzad Ahmad s/o M Ashraf in the subject of High Energy Physics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Triply Flavored Baryon Anti-Baryon Decays of Charmonia’, M Bilal Ahmad s/o Javed Iqbal in the subject of Commerce after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Investigating the Impact of Proactive Career Attitudes on Career Outcomes through Job Crafting Behavior: An Empirical Evidence’ and Shahzadi Nudrat Humera d/o Siddique M Khan in the subject of Solid State Physics (Nanotechnology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Preparation of Barium Titanate, Strontium Titanate and their Alloys for High-Tech Applications’.