Radiotherapy Unit to be established at CHL

LAHORE : Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi has decided to establish a state-of-the-art radiotherapy unit in Children's Hospital Lahore (CHL) for the treatment of children with cancer.

The Secretary made this decision while presiding over an important meeting at Children's Hospital on Saturday. The Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS) Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, MD Children's Hospital Prof Dr M Saleem, Additional Secretary Development SH&ME Agha Nabil, Dr Mehwish Faizan Head of Cancer Department and faculty members participated.

The Secretary reviewed the measures for the treatment of children with cancer during the meeting. The UCHS VC Prof Dr Masood Sadiq presented valuable suggestions regarding the treatment of children with cancer. The Secretary said that a very important decision has been taken to establish a radiotherapy unit in the Children's Hospital for the treatment of children with cancer. A summary will be sent to the government to establish a radiotherapy unit in the Children's Hospital Lahore. He instructed UCHS VC Prof Dr Masood Sadiq to prepare a summary for the establishment of a Radiotherapy Unit. After the establishment of a Radiotherapy Unit in Children's Hospital Lahore, the treatment of children with cancer will be possible. The Radiotherapy Unit in Children's Hospital Lahore references for the treatment and treatment of children with cancer. After the approval of the summary from the government, modern machinery will also be purchased for the Radiotherapy Unit in the Children's Hospital Lahorek.