Sana case hearing adjourned

LAHORE: A special court (Control of Narcotics Substance) on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a drug recovery case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah till December 3.
The minister did not attend the hearing, and sought a one-time exemption from personal appearance by filing an application through his counsel. The court allowed the application and adjourned the hearing by December 3. The ANF had arrested Rana Sana on July 1, 2019 and claimed to have recovered 15kg heroin from his vehicle. The FIR was lodged under section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997. He was twice denied bail by the trial court and finally the Lahore High Court released him on Dec 24, 2019. Other suspects include Sibtain Haider, Usman Ahmad and Muhammad Akram
