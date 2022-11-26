UK nurses driven to radical action

LONDON: “We´re tired. We´re fed up. We need a pay rise now to make a living,” saidAmeera, a senior nurse in a London hospital who is going on strike.
Dates for the nursing´s first strike in 106 years were announced on Friday, as union leaders and health workers blamed overwork, staff shortages, low pay and the cost-of-living crisis. “We have not chosen industrial action lightly,” said Ameera, who asked not to have her full name used. “We have tried to negotiate, but we can´t settle this in any other manner.” Doctors and nurses were lauded by the public and politicians for their efforts during the Covid crisis. But some of them paid the ultimate price, said Ameera.
