Comedy icon Ismail Tara laid to rest

Legendary TV star who rose to prominence with his iconic role in comedy Fifty Fifty was laid to rest in Karachi’s Esa Nagri graveyard on Friday.

His funeral prayer was offered after the Friday prayers at the Jamia Memon Masjid near Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Bahadurabad. The 73-year-old actor had breathed his last at a private hospital in Karachi on Thursday. He had been suffering from renal issues.

His family said that both his kidneys had stopped working and he had been on a ventilator. People from the showbiz industry, politicians, comedians and Tara’s fans in a huge number attended his funeral.

Speaking to media, his son Shayan Tara said that his father was very friendly and a great man. “Whenever we were in any trouble, our father would guide us,” he said, adding that even at home, he would make everyone laugh.

People from the showbiz industry said that Tara was not only a renowned comedian but also a great human being. President Arts Council of Pakistan Ahmed Shah said that Ismail Tara received his pride of performance award last year and he was very happy about that.

Senior director and producer Iqbal Latif said that Tara had left them after playing a good inning of life and providing entertainment to all of us. His co-star Shahzad Raza said Tara, just like his name, was a star. “He was a star of our eyes as well,” he said, adding that he was a great artist, human, husband and father.

Provincial minister Saeed Ghani said that Ismail Tara was a big name of Pakistan. Those people who bring laughter to other’s faces, he said, are great people and Tara was one such amazing human. He said it was their responsibility to propagate the work of the late Tara so that the new generation got to know how big of a star he was.