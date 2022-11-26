Riphah University signs MoU for education

Islamabad: Riphah International University (RIU) and Max Strategy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HR Metrics in a ceremony that will strengthen the cooperative relationship among both organisations.

This MoU is signed to establish a strategic partnership for launching various national and internal programmes, conferences, and corporate initiatives. In this ceremony, MoU is signed by Ahmed Nauman Anees, CEO Max Strategy- Riphah International University, and Zahid Mubarik, CEO of HR Metrics. MoU ceremony was attended by Dr. Professor Khurram Shahzad Dean FMS (Faculty of Management Sciences & Riphah School of Leadership, RSL) & Salman Ghani (GM Max Strategy) and Adil Zaib (Training Officer, HDS).

Ahmed Nauman Anees (CEO Max Strategy) said that with this partnership, Max Strategy in collaboration with HR Metrics will launch conferences (especially in leadership), training programs, faculty capacity building, youth development and workshops within Pakistan and also build international presence.

Moreover, Zahid Mubarik (CEO HR Metrics) stated that global economy is transforming from physical to service and intellectual capital. With the emergence of environment, governance and social frameworks, human capital is recognised as one of the most important drivers of competitiveness, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantage. Both partner organisations will collaborate to serve the industry for economic growth.