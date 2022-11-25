Robber shot at, injured

LAHORE:A robber was shot at and injured by the firing of his own accomplices in the limits of Mughalpura police on Thursday. Three robbers stormed into a general store and snatched Rs3.5 lakhs from the shopkeeper Bilal. The robbers fired shots at their way back, as a result, a bullet hit one of their own accomplices. The robbers dropped off their injured accomplice in hospital due to his deteriorating condition and fled.

Cop hit to death: A 29-year-old cop was killed by a speeding car near New Campus Underpass on Thursday. The victim identified as Tauheed Qadir was passing through New Campus underpass on a bike when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into his death. Police have registered a case against the car driver.