Three cops arrested for manhandling foreign national

LAHORE:Defence police arrested three police officials for manhandling and trying to kidnap a Kenyan national here Thursday.

The officials belonging to Chowki Cavalry and Special Branch stopped Kevin, who was on his way in a car being driven by his driver, at a picket they had set up in Phase II Defence B. They manhandled the foreign national and his driver and tried to kidnap Kevin. Police registered a case against the accused identified as Head Constable Mushtaq, Imran and Mohsin on the complaint of the Kevin’s driver Israr and arrested them.

shot dead: A man was shot dead and another injured in the limits of Gulberg police on Thursday, following a monetary issue.

The victim identified as Shahzad died on the spot due to critical bullet injury. The injured identified as Muhammad Rizwan was admitted to hospital. The victim Shahzad had a dispute over Rs15,000 with the accused Osama. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

hit to death: A 43-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in the limits of Muslim Town police on Thursday.

The victim identified as Ali Haseeb was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into serious injuries to him. The car driver drove away from the scene. The injured Ali was rushed to hospital where he died. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Body found: The body of an unidentified man was found near Qurban Line railway line in the Race Course police area on Thursday. The identity of the 55-year-old man could not be ascertained. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

accidents: Around eight persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,060 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 1,108 were injured. Around 632 having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 476 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.