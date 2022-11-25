3-day book fair concludes

PESHAWAR: The three –day 11th annual book fair concluded here at Agriculture University on Thursday.
The Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) had arranged the book fair. Kaleemullah, provincial chief of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) chaired the concluding session.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the students should develop a taste for reading books and promote healthy activity on the campus. Local writers, research scholars and academicians also attended the last day of the book fair.
Around 50,000 visitors turned up at the event and showed keen interest in fiction, philosophy, history, entrepreneurship, climate change, earth science and world bestselling titles.
The students and teachers hailing from 400 both noted private and public sectors educational institutions from Mardan, Nowshera, Charasadda and Peshawar visited the annual event during the three day activities.
Female students showed up at the event in droves due to the secure environment, said the organizers.
There was no restriction on authors of any particular political propensity or otherwise, publishers, booksellers and private publication houses were asked to display titles on a wide range of topics, disciplines Owias Khan, spokesperson IJT campus said.
Akbar Khan Shinwari, a private publisher who had set up a Pashto bookstall at the fair told that books were available at 50% discount rates to bibliophiles and it encouraged most visitors to buy books, guides, keynotes and fiction titles.
If sponsored, local authors and publishers would get a better chance to market innovative ideas and concepts especially titles on art, culture and literature, he maintained.
PESHAWAR: Eight officials of the Excise Police were injured Thursday when two vehicles met an accident on the Motorway...
LAHORE: All divisions of Pakistan Railways police Thursday registered 208 cases against trespassers during the last...
TIMERGARA: Commissioner Malakand division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday took notice of a delivery case that...
MARDAN: A team from the Ear, Nose and Throat Department on Wednesday performed the first successful Laryngectomy...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on the Elementary and Secondary Education Department...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with Junaid Tariq, son of Tariq Teddi , and gave him a cheque...
Comments