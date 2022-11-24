Posts of inspector legal in police advertised

LAHORE:Advertisement for the recruitment of 357 vacant posts of inspector legal in Punjab police was released on Wednesday.

The recruitment process for these posts is being completed by the Punjab Public Service Commission and all the details - required degree, experience - required for the recruitment have been described in the advertisement issued.

As per spokesperson for the police, the advertisement for the recruitment of inspector legal vacancies has been published in the national newspapers on November 23, while it is also available on the website of the Punjab Public Service Commission, where young law graduates who wish to be recruited can apply online. The last date to apply online is December 8, while all the details of the documents required for male and female candidates are also available in the advertisement.

According to the advertisement, out of 357 seats, 54 women candidates are under the women quota, and 18 seats have been allocated for minority candidates. The said seats will be filled on regular and all-over Punjab basis. Law graduates with a law degree from the institution having affiliation with Higher Education Commission and two years of practical experience can apply for these seats.

Candidates will have to clear practical exam for the recruitment of Inspector Legal posts, the syllabus and marks details are also mentioned in the advertisement. For the convenience of candidates, the recruitment advertisement is also available on the official website of Punjab Police and official social media accounts, however, the online application process will be completed from the website of Punjab Public Service Commission.